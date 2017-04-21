Stamford's Kids Helping Kids group offers free formal clothing

Kids Helping Kids puts on the annual event, Handled With Care Dress Boutique, which is happening in the Yerwood Center in Stamford.

Kids Helping Kids puts on the annual event, Handled With Care Dress Boutique, which is happening in the Yerwood Center in Stamford. (3:14 PM)

Like Tweet
Share Pin Email
0 Comments

STAMFORD - A Stamford organization is giving youth in need of a formal dress the chance to shop totally free of charge.

Kids Helping Kids puts on the annual event, Handled With Care Dress Boutique, which is happening in the Yerwood Center in Stamford.

The group came together in 2012 when a local teen realized the financial struggles that can come from shopping for a prom dress.

Anyone who stops by can pick up a dress, shoes and accessories for no cost. The clothing all comes from items donated within the community.

The event runs from 6 to 9 p.m. tonight.

Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter

advertisement | advertise on News 12

Trending Video

1 Connecticut Sportscast, April 20
A bus that went up in flames on 2 All passengers safe after I-95 bus fire in Westport
One person has been pronounced dead after an 3 Police: Man fatally shot outside Bridgeport restaurant
One person has been pronounced dead after an 4 Police: 1 person killed in Bridgeport shooting
One person has been pronounced dead after an 5 Police: 1 person killed in Bridgeport shooting

advertisement | advertise on News 12

Features

Focus on Connecticut Focus on Connecticut

Features local, state and federal officials discussing the issues around southwestern Connecticut.

Celebrates African-American culture in southwestern Connecticut. Our Lives

Celebrates African-American culture in southwestern Connecticut.

Each week News 12 Connecticut introduces you to Hometown Hero

News 12 highlights people who give to the community.

We spotlight a local team each week. Connecticut Team of the Week

Each week News 12 Connecticut highlights a team from a local school.

Sorry to interrupt...

Your first 5 are free

Access to News12 is free for Optimum, Comcast®, Time Warner® and Service Electric℠ video customers.

Please enjoy 5 complimentary views to articles, photos, and videos during the next 30 days.

LOGIN SUBSCRIBE