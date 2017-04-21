Stamford's Kids Helping Kids group offers free formal clothing

You need the latest version of the Adobe Flash Player to view the video related to this article. Download Now.

STAMFORD - A Stamford organization is giving youth in need of a formal dress the chance to shop totally free of charge.

Kids Helping Kids puts on the annual event, Handled With Care Dress Boutique, which is happening in the Yerwood Center in Stamford.

The group came together in 2012 when a local teen realized the financial struggles that can come from shopping for a prom dress.

Anyone who stops by can pick up a dress, shoes and accessories for no cost. The clothing all comes from items donated within the community.

The event runs from 6 to 9 p.m. tonight.