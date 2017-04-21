State police arrest man posing as NYPD detective

Police say Popeye Wittingham, 47, was pulled over in Westport with flashing lights on his vehicle and a badge to attempt to fool people into thinking he was a NYPD detective. (7:45 AM)

WESTPORT - State authorities say they have arrested a man who has been impersonating a police officer.
 
Police say Popeye Wittingham, 47, was pulled over in Westport with flashing lights on his vehicle and a badge to attempt to fool people into thinking he was a NYPD detective.
 
Wittingham apparently is a clergy volunteer from the NYPD. Authorities say he has racked up a long arrest record including attempted murder.

