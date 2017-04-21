State police arrest man posing as NYPD detective

You need the latest version of the Adobe Flash Player to view the video related to this article. Download Now.

WESTPORT - State authorities say they have arrested a man who has been impersonating a police officer.



Police say Popeye Wittingham, 47, was pulled over in Westport with flashing lights on his vehicle and a badge to attempt to fool people into thinking he was a NYPD detective.



Wittingham apparently is a clergy volunteer from the NYPD. Authorities say he has racked up a long arrest record including attempted murder.