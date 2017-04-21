State police arrest man posing as NYPD detective You need the latest version of the Adobe Flash Player to view the video related to this article. Download Now. Police say Popeye Wittingham, 47, was pulled over in Westport with flashing lights on his vehicle and a badge to attempt to fool people into thinking he was a NYPD detective. (7:45 AM) Like Tweet Share Pin Email 0 Comments April 21, 2017 7:58 AM WESTPORT - State authorities say they have arrested a man who has been impersonating a police officer. Police say Popeye Wittingham, 47, was pulled over in Westport with flashing lights on his vehicle and a badge to attempt to fool people into thinking he was a NYPD detective. Wittingham apparently is a clergy volunteer from the NYPD. Authorities say he has racked up a long arrest record including attempted murder. Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter advertisement | advertise on News 12 Trending Video 2:50 1 Connecticut Sportscast, April 20 1:23 2 Police: Man fatally shot outside Bridgeport restaurant 1:14 3 Police: 1 person killed in Bridgeport shooting 0:23 4 All passengers safe after I-95 bus fire in Westport 1:18 5 Police: 1 person killed in Bridgeport shooting advertisement | advertise on News 12