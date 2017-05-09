Norwalk Transit District employee charged with months-long embezzlement scheme costing city $20,000

Norwalk Transit District employee charged with months-long embezzlement scheme costing city $20,000Posted: Updated:
Bridgeport PD: Man killed in drive-by shooting
A drive-by shooting left a man dead from a gunshot wound to the head in Bridgeport Thursday, police say.
Police need public’s help identifying bank robber
Police in Bridgeport need the public’s help identifying a woman they say held up a bank in the middle of the afternoon.
Redding PD hopes to ID credit card fraud suspect
Redding police are asking for the public's help to find a suspect responsible for stealing a credit card and racking up thousands of dollars in charges all over western Connecticut.
Danbury nanny in child abuse case gets prison time
A nanny from Danbury who burned a three-year-old on a hot stove and then trapped the little girl in a toy chest is going to prison.
2 facing charges after 16-month-old left in hot van
Police say the mother and uncle of a 16-month-old girl are facing charges after the child was left inside a hot car in Connecticut.
Police: Man threatened to kill girlfriend in front of her 10-year-old
A man threatened to kill his girlfriend in front of her 10-year-old son, according to Stamford police.
Man suspected in bank robberies charged in Westport
More charges have been issued for the Bronx man suspected in a string of bank robberies stretching from Connecticut to Rhode Island.
Bridgeport man accused of running large-scale drug trafficking operation
Police say they arrested a 48-year-old man who they say was a large-scale narcotics trafficker in Bridgeport.
Norwalk woman charged with animal cruelty after leaving dog in hot car
Police say a Norwalk woman is facing animal cruelty charges Sunday after leaving her dog in a hot car while she went shopping.
Bridgeport police arrest drug dealer in Norwalk
Bridgeport police say have arrested a major player in the city's drug trade after a long-term investigation.
