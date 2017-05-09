19 Connecticut-based companies make Forbes top 500 public companies in the U.S.Posted: Updated:
Connecticut Top StoriesConnecticut Top StoriesMore>>
News
Bridgeport PD: Man killed in drive-by shooting
Bridgeport PD: Man killed in drive-by shooting
A drive-by shooting left a man dead from a gunshot wound to the head in Bridgeport Thursday, police say.
A drive-by shooting left a man dead from a gunshot wound to the head in Bridgeport Thursday, police say.
News
Forecast: Sun and clouds Friday, temps in upper-70s
Forecast: Sun and clouds Friday, temps in upper-70s
Temperatures were cooler this Thursday morning across western Connecticut, with some parts barely reaching into the 60s. Those temperatures are expected to warm up as we head throughout the day.
Temperatures were cooler this Thursday morning across western Connecticut, with some parts barely reaching into the 60s. Those temperatures are expected to warm up as we head throughout the day.
Colony Grill in Fairfield hosts LLWS watch party
Colony Grill in Fairfield hosts LLWS watch party
Friends and fans of the Fairfeld American Little League baseball team packed the Colony Grill in Fairfield Thursday to watch their hometown team take on Texas.
Friends and fans of the Fairfeld American Little League baseball team packed the Colony Grill in Fairfield Thursday to watch their hometown team take on Texas.
Cheddar Afternoon Business Update 8/24: Lady Gaga helps Tiffany shares soar
Cheddar Afternoon Business Update 8/24: Lady Gaga helps Tiffany shares soar
Tiffany's strategy to enlist Lady Gaga as a way to bring young people back to the brand appears to be working.
Tiffany's strategy to enlist Lady Gaga as a way to bring young people back to the brand appears to be working.
News
Greenwich nursery school debuts new STEAM
Greenwich nursery school debuts new STEAM
A nursery school in Greenwich is taking 'hands-on learning' to a whole new level this school year.
A nursery school in Greenwich is taking 'hands-on learning' to a whole new level this school year.
News
Lawmakers aim to attract more tech jobs, millennials to CT
Lawmakers aim to attract more tech jobs, millennials to CT
Sen. Chris Murphy dropped by a Stamford tech startup Thursday to learn more about how Connecticut might attract other new businesses, jobs and millennials to work them.
Sen. Chris Murphy dropped by a Stamford tech startup Thursday to learn more about how Connecticut might attract other new businesses, jobs and millennials to work them.
News
State Department issues travel warning for Mexico
State Department issues travel warning for Mexico
The State Department has issued a warning for Americans traveling to parts of Mexico, including Cancun and Playa del Carmen.
The State Department has issued a warning for Americans traveling to parts of Mexico, including Cancun and Playa del Carmen.
News
Redding farm once owned by Mark Twain up for sale
Redding farm once owned by Mark Twain up for sale
A farm in Redding once owned by Mark Twain is now for sale for $1.8 million.
A farm in Redding once owned by Mark Twain is now for sale for $1.8 million.
News
Police need public’s help identifying bank robber
Police need public’s help identifying bank robber
Police in Bridgeport need the public’s help identifying a woman they say held up a bank in the middle of the afternoon.
Police in Bridgeport need the public’s help identifying a woman they say held up a bank in the middle of the afternoon.
News
Woman accused of leaving baby in hot car appears in court
Woman accused of leaving baby in hot car appears in court
A woman from New Canaan accused of leaving her 11-month-old baby in a hot car appeared in court today.
A woman from New Canaan accused of leaving her 11-month-old baby in a hot car appeared in court today.
Connecticut SlideshowsSlideshowsMore>>
The Northern Trust Championship 2017
The Northern Trust Championship 2017
Glen Oaks Golf Club in Old Westbury on Long Island in New York is making its debut on the PGA Tour as the backdrop for The Northern Trust Championship.
Glen Oaks Golf Club in Old Westbury on Long Island in New York is making its debut on the PGA Tour as the backdrop for The Northern Trust Championship.
President Trump speaks at rally in Arizona
President Trump speaks at rally in Arizona
President Donald Trump opened his political rally in Phoenix with calls for unity and an assertion that "our movement is about love." Then he erupted in anger.
President Donald Trump opened his political rally in Phoenix with calls for unity and an assertion that "our movement is about love." Then he erupted in anger.
The stray dogs of Chernobyl
The stray dogs of Chernobyl
An estimated 900 stray dogs live near the site of the 1986 Chernobyl nuclear disaster in Ukraine.
An estimated 900 stray dogs live near the site of the 1986 Chernobyl nuclear disaster in Ukraine.
Photos: 2017 Solar Eclipse
Photos: 2017 Solar Eclipse
Photos from across the United States of the 2017 total solar eclipse. Images courtesy Getty.
Photos from across the United States of the 2017 total solar eclipse. Images courtesy Getty.
Photos: Search for missing fishermen in Fairfield
Photos: Search for missing fishermen in Fairfield
Crews were searching for two missing fishermen off Penfield Reef in Fairfield Saturday.
Crews were searching for two missing fishermen off Penfield Reef in Fairfield Saturday.
Aftermath of the Barcelona Terror Attack
Aftermath of the Barcelona Terror Attack
Spanish authorities said the back-to-back vehicle attacks - as well as an explosion earlier this week in a house elsewhere in Catalonia - were related and the work of a large terrorist group.
Spanish authorities said the back-to-back vehicle attacks - as well as an explosion earlier this week in a house elsewhere in Catalonia - were related and the work of a large terrorist group.
Recent solar eclipses from around the world
Recent solar eclipses from around the world
Here are some photos of recent solar eclipses around the world as North America prepares to see another on Aug. 21.
Here are some photos of recent solar eclipses around the world as North America prepares to see another on Aug. 21.
Protest: Michael Moore takes audience to Trump Tower
Protest: Michael Moore takes audience to Trump Tower
Mark Ruffalo joins Michael Moore as he leads his Broadway audience to Trump Tower to protest President Donald Trump on August 15, 2017 in New York City.
Mark Ruffalo joins Michael Moore as he leads his Broadway audience to Trump Tower to protest President Donald Trump on August 15, 2017 in New York City.
Travel: World festivals to add to you bucket list
Travel: World festivals to add to you bucket list
Here are 18 world festivals you won't want to miss.
Here are 18 world festivals you won't want to miss.
Teen Choice Awards 2017
Teen Choice Awards 2017
The Teen Choice Awards 2017 were held at the Galen Center on Aug. 13, 2017 in Los Angeles, California.
The Teen Choice Awards 2017 were held at the Galen Center on Aug. 13, 2017 in Los Angeles, California.