VIDEO: San Diego Police arrest suspected Greenwich bank robber, fitness model David Byers

There is new video into News 12 Connecticut of the moment San Diego Police arrested a suspected Greenwich bank robber.

The video was shot last week of David Byers after police spotted him pulling into the parking lot of a liquor store.

The fitness model was charged in California with theft for allegedly stealing a rowing machine last year.

It could still be a few more weeks before Byers is sent back to Connecticut to face charges connected to two robberies at the Chase bank in Greenwich, and a third at a Citgo gas station.