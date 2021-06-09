Officials: Bunnell High School student stabs himself in class in front of other students, staff

Bunnell High School was locked down Wednesday morning after a student stabbed himself in a classroom, officials say.

Stratford police say the incident happened around 8 a.m. Students tell News 12 there was a scary 30 minutes of lockdown before they were dismissed at 9 a.m., since they didn't know what happened.

Stratford Superintendent Janet Robinson says the whole district's phones and internet were down along with the PA systems. She says administrators had to improvise.

Sophomore Dominic Puzzo says the 30 to 45 minutes in lockdown were tense.

The injured student, who is in 11th grade, was transported to Bridgeport Hospital and is currently stable.

Robinson says counseling will be available for students and staff throughout the week.

Class will be back in session at Bunnell Thursday. Robinson says the school will be on a half-day schedule for the rest of the week.