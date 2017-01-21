Select your region below to change the location of news to your region.
43° Clear
Feels Like: 40°
Humidity: 89%
Wind: WSW 5 mph
advertisement | advertise on News 12
News 12 Varsity is your source for live games, original programming and weekly poll rankings.
Ellen Mulhearn is on Norwalk Hospital's Board of Volunteers and helps out in their emergency room. (News 12)
Norwalk The Chocolate Expo
Sun. 1/29 10 a.m.-7 p.m.
A look back on President Obama's 8 years in office. (Scott Olson/Getty Images)
Can President Donald Trump unite the nation?
Yes
No
Yes
(226)
No
(168)
CT Weather Extra
Do you have a story idea you'd like to pass on to News 12? Send us tips and breaking news photos.