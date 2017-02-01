News 12 Apps

Authorities say David Williams, a 15-year veteran of Danbury officer accused of kicking suspect turns himself in 2/1/17
Bridgeport, CT

Scattered Clouds

44° Scattered Clouds

Feels Like: 37° Humidity: 58%
Wind: SW 15 mph

Cloudy Breezy Wed 45°
Cloudy Breezy Thu 40°
Cloudy Breezy Fri 33°
Cloudy Breezy Sat 32°
Cloudy Breezy Sun 36°
Cloudy Breezy Mon 41°
Cloudy Breezy Tue 44°

News 12 Varsity is your source for live games, original programming and weekly poll rankings.

Hope Burrows recently received the Community's Future Award from the Milford Chamber of Commerce for holding a charity lacrosse game benefiting the Milford Prevention Council.



$alttext Norwalk brothers accused in drug ring due in court
Police hope to identify suspect in overnight burglaries Fairfield businesses report overnight break-ins Christmas Eve slaying suspect appears in court
Feb1 Feb2 Feb3 Feb4 Feb5 Feb6 Feb7

Photos of President Donald Trump as his administration takes the reins of power. (Getty Images / Pool)

What's your opinion on the Supreme Court nomination?

