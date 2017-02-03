News 12 Apps

Top Stories

Several fire and rescue crews had to be Fire tears through family home in Wilton 2/3/17
ALL TOP STORIES

Traffic & Weather Center

Bridgeport, CT

FULL FORECAST
Overcast

Current Conditions

32° Overcast

Feels Like: 23° Humidity: 40%
Wind: W 12 mph

7 Day Forecast

Hourly Forecast
Cloudy Breezy Fri 34°
Cloudy Breezy Sat 32°
Cloudy Breezy Sun 38°
Cloudy Breezy Mon 39°
Cloudy Breezy Tue 40°
Cloudy Breezy Wed 47°
Cloudy Breezy Thu 34°

advertisement | advertise on News 12

NEWS 12 VARSITY

News 12 Varsity is your source for live

News 12 Varsity is your source for live games, original programming and weekly poll rankings.

News 12 Varsity Live Games

Hometown Hero

Joan Vitali has been volunteering in the Norwalk

Joan Vitali has been volunteering in the Norwalk Senior Center's kitchen for more than two years. (News 12)



More Hometown HeroMore Features

Crime

Patricia Daniels spent almost two decades as a Bridgeport corrections officer sentenced after fatal hit-and-run
Norwalk man charged with assaulting high schooler Ex-Forbes publisher accused in road-rage incident Man accused of lighting stolen car on fire arrested
More Crime Stories

What's Going On
View All Submit

Find events
Feb3 Feb4 Feb5 Feb6 Feb7 Feb8 Feb9

advertisement | advertise on News 12

THE FIRST 100 DAYS

Photos of President Donald Trump as his administration

Photos of President Donald Trump as his administration takes the reins of power. (Getty Images / Pool)

View Photos Trump Through The Years

Social Media

Question of the Day

What do you watch the Super Bowl for?

The football The half-time show The commercials I don't watch

Show results View All Polls