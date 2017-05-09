State police: I-95 driver pulled gun on troopers


State police say they arrested a man who pulled a gun on troopers last month on Interstate 95.
BRIDGEPORT -

State police say they arrested a man who pulled a gun on troopers last month on Interstate 95.

On April 22, state police pulled over a vehicle they say was driving recklessly on I-95 near Exit 27. Police searched the car and allegedly found guns. The driver, police say, pulled a loaded semi-automatic pistol on troopers before fleeing the scene.

Authorities located 33-year-old Robert "Pookie" Bowens Tuesday morning in the area of Pearl Harbor Street in Bridgeport and brought him into custody. They were acting on a tip that Bowens was spotted in a Bridgeport neighborhood last week.

Police say Bowens has a long history of gun-related convictions and is believed to be a former gang leader who wreaked havoc on the city's West Side over a decade ago.

Community activist Tony Barr tells News 12 Connecticut that Bowens had turned his life around but was struggling to make a life for himself and may have gotten back in with the wrong crowd.

Bowens is being held on $700,000 bond and is due in court June 6.

