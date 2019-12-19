Bridgeport officer called hero after stopping driverless SUV from hitting school children

Bridgeport officer called hero after stopping driverless SUV from hitting school childrenPosted: Updated:
A Bridgeport police officer is being called a hero after stopping a driverless SUV that was heading toward a group of school children.
The incident happened Monday on Boston Avenue around 2:30 p.m.
Authorities say a group of kids who go to Harding High School could have been seriously hurt or worse if not for the heroism of Bridgeport School Resource Officer Carlos Carmo Jr.
Surveillance video of the incident shows a slow-moving black-colored SUV without a driver in it rolling down Boston Avenue and passing right by Officer Carmo and headed toward the kids.
The video shows Carmo dashing toward the vehicle in moving traffic, then using his body to slow the SUV down to bring it to a safe stop.
Police say there was no driver inside of the car at the time of the incident, but two passengers were inside, including an elderly woman.
Officials say the SUV somehow slipped out of park and rolled away, right into busy afternoon traffic.
Harding High School senior Alina Khan thanked Officer Carmo for heroically stopping the vehicle and keeping her classmates safe.
Lt. Paul Grech says many people give to show they care around the holidays, but officers like Carmo are giving at great personal risk year-round.
"I take my hat off to him and all the officers, not just in Bridgeport but around the state and the country for putting their life on the line, especially during the holiday times,” says Grech.
Grech also says Carmo sustained some injuries and was hospitalized after the incident.
Bridgeport Mayor Joe Ganim says Carmo will be honored for his heroic actions.
