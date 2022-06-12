25-year-old time capsule finally found at Stamford school after days of digging

A 25-year-old time capsule is finally in the hands of a former Dolan Middle School teacher after it took him days to find and dig up.

News 12 reported on Wednesday that Mike Rinaldi's seventh-grade class of 1997 reunited in hopes that their time capsule would easily be found. Back in June of 1997, they planned on June 8, 2022 to be the dig up day.

Students 25 years ago filled it with letters, mementos, and items to mark their history. After four hours of digging, the reunited class couldn't find the time capsule.

Rinaldi came back on Saturday and continued working on his own -- until the treasure was located.

"I really never lost faith that it would be here," says Rinaldi. "I was a little concerned I kept digging in the wrong spot, how long would it take, so I was thrilled I hit the corner about 10 a.m. this morning."

Rinaldi will not be opening the time capsule yet. He plans on getting together with his former students and opening it together in the near future.