Brookfield man raises money for CT restaurants with Goggins Challenge

A Brookfield man will be taking on an extreme challenge this weekend to help raise money for restaurants across the state.

Mike Silvestri knows what it's like to run a marathon in 90-degree weather, but this weekend may be his most extreme running experience yet.

"A couple of my buddies told me about David Goggins and this challenge that he's doing, and at first thought, 'There's no way I could do this,'" says Silvestri.

Goggins, an ultra-endurance athlete and ex-Marine, came up with the fitness challenge which is as much of a test mentally as it is physically.

The David Goggins challenge consists of running four miles every four hours for 48 hours straight. That's 48 miles in two days, including running overnight.

"I'm a horrible napper so that's not going to be good for me," says Silvestri.

Along the way, Silvestri is raising money for the Connecticut Restaurant Association's Restaurant Relief Fund, which aims to help restaurants struggling to survive the pandemic.

"Joining my habit of running way too much and eating out," he says.

Silvestri has his routes mapped out with legs in downtown Brookfield, Danbury and Bethel. He'll have company for parts of the run, along with fans.

The challenge kicks off Friday at 11 p.m.

"It's insane. It's definitely something right up my alley, pushing yourself beyond the normal physical boundaries. So even right now, I'm kind of excited about it but nervous at the same time," Silvestri says.