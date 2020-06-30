Father talks to News 12 about viral video showing 9-year-old son hiding from police

A father opened up to News 12 about the viral video showing his son hiding from a police officer while he was playing basketball "because they killed George Floyd."

Eliah, 9, was seen on video dribbling a ball in his driveway. He stopped and moved behind a car to hide from view when a police officer drove by.

When the patrol car was gone, Eliah came back out to play his game.

The video was captured by the family's home security system and later shared by Eliah's dad on Instagram.

Stacey Pierre-Louis says he was stunned by his son's response writing in his post, "Why does he feel like he has to hide when he isn't doing anything wrong?"

Pierre-Louis said Eliah does not see the news and they do not talk negatively about police at home.

"I didn't know what, and still don't know what to say to him to make it better," he wrote in his post.

The clip has now been viewed hundreds of thousands of times and shared all over social media.

"I was hesitant at first because I'm really private, I guess I don't really share too much, but I think it's something that, you know, was necessary just to open up the dialogue of what it's like raise a black or brown child in America or really in the world," said Pierre-Louis.

Eliah's favorite NBA player Lebron James tweeted about it, writing, "Breaks my heart."

Pierre-Louis says sharing the video has helped him and other parents have these uncomfortable but necessary conversations, and he hopes it inspires change for the better.

Pierre-Louis says in the two years the family has lived in Trumbull, they've had a positive experience with the police department there. He says his post was about the bigger picture of what's going on across the country.